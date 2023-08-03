Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved a six-month extension to the vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, against the state government's proposal of one-year, official sources said on Thursday.

Jaspal Singh was appointed as the vice-chancellor of the university in 2017 for three years. He was again given extension for three years in June 2020.

The Punjab government had proposed an extension of one-year for Singh as the vice-chancellor.

The governor, while approving the extension for six months, also asked the state government to complete the process of the appointment of a new vice-chancellor according to University Grants Commission norms within this period, the sources said.

A tussle between the AAP government and the Raj Bhavan has been going on various issues, including the holding of a two-day assembly session in June.

The Punjab assembly during the special session had passed four bills, including the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is for replacing the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run universities.

