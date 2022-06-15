Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) The youth recruited in the armed forces under the Centre's "Agnipath" scheme will be given preference in government jobs in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the ambitious scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

Also Read | Bhopal: Over 50 Nurses Accuse Medical Superintendent Deepak Maravi of Sexual Harassment.

The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each specific batch will be offered regular service.

"Haryana government will give preference in jobs and other works to the youth who complete this service," said Khattar, according to an official statement here.

Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray Feels 'Spiritually Enhanced' After Darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Khattar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the scheme and said it would increase employment opportunities for the youth.

"The youth of the state have the zeal to serve the country and this is the reason that Haryana has the highest number of youth serving in the Army," he said.

"With the new recruitment scheme, they will not only get an opportunity to serve the country but will also get a job. Besides, their role would make it more meaningful in building a new India," he said.

The scheme will create a golden chapter in Indian military history, said Khattar in the statement.

Khattar also held a "Janata Darbar" at his official residence here .

Uplift of the poorest of the poor is of the utmost priority for the state government, Khattar said.

Representatives of the nomadic tribes shared their issues with the CM and said permanent housing facilities should also be made available to them.

Responding to this, Khattar said a 200-yard area will be given to people if they have any valid certificate proving that they have been in possession of the land for 20 years.

People of nomadic tribes identified through Parivar Pehchan Patra and whose income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum will also be given houses, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)