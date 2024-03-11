Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner in the BJP-led Assam government, on Monday announced its candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It named Phani Bhusan Choudhury for the Barpeta constituency and Zabed Islam for the Dhubri constituency.

Out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, BJP is contesting from 11 constituencies, AGP from two and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) from one.

The BJP has already announced its candidates for all 11 seats, while the UPPL is yet to name its nominee.

Addressing a press conference at AGP headquarters here, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya said, "Following a meeting of the party leadership, we have decided on the candidature. We are confident of winning in both the seats."

Choudhury, a former minister, is the longest-serving MLA of the state and represents Bongaigaon in the Assembly.

Talking to reporters, Choudhury said, "I have accepted the party's decision and will contest the elections. But I will also continue serving my people in Bongaigaon."

Barpeta is currently held by the Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Islam is a former MLA, having been elected from Mankachar in 2011.

Islam exuded confidence of wresting the seat from AIUDF and said, "We have got good feedback from the people of Dhubri and are hopeful of winning the seat this time".

