Tiruppur, March 11: A 50-year-old construction worker, R Arumugam, residing in Bharathi Nagar at Vavipalayam near Neruperichal in Tiruppur, was arrested by the Tirupur city cybercrime police on Saturday night, March 9, for disseminating false information about child trafficking in the area. Arumugam was taken into custody after modifying a WhatsApp message alleging child abduction activities by a person from Northern India and circulating it across various WhatsApp groups. The police, upon discovering the falsified message, swiftly acted on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Murugesan from Thirumuruganpoondi police station.

According to a report by The Hindu, Arumugam's arrest came following his circulation of the edited message warning residents of Neruperichal and Vavipalayam areas to be cautious of their children's safety due to the alleged presence of the perpetrator in their vicinity. The construction worker's actions triggered concerns among the public, prompting the authorities to intervene and address the misinformation promptly. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Burnt to Death by Jilted Lover in Chennai for Rejecting His Proposal; Accused Arrested.

The incident unfolded when Arumugam received a WhatsApp message implicating a person from Northern India in child abduction and trafficking activities in Madurai. As per a Times of India report, after making alterations to the message to suggest the perpetrator's presence in Tirupur, Arumugam forwarded it to multiple WhatsApp groups, urging vigilance among local residents. However, upon scrutiny by cyber crime police, it was revealed that the message was baseless and aimed at inciting unnecessary panic among the community. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death Over Family Dispute in Madurai, Husband and In-Laws Held.

Following Arumugam's arrest and subsequent judicial proceedings, he was remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison under judicial custody. The Tirupur City Police reiterated their commitment to combatting the spread of false information, particularly regarding sensitive matters such as child trafficking. They warned of strict action against individuals found guilty of disseminating misinformation through social media platforms, emphasising the importance of verifying information before sharing it.

