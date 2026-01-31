Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): A speeding container truck collided with two passenger-filled auto-rickshaws on the Nagla Chandan Jalesar Road in the Khandauli police station area of Agra on Saturday afternoon, leaving six people dead and six others injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Agra West) Aditya stated that this tragic incident occurred today in the Khandauli police station area, where a container truck collided head-on with two auto-rickshaws.

Six people died in this tragic incident, and six others were injured and are receiving treatment, he said.

"An incident occurred today in which a container collided with two auto-rickshaws filled with passengers. The accident took the lives of six people and injured six others. The injured individuals are receiving medical treatment and care. The container truck and its driver have been apprehended, and legal action is underway..." the DCP informed.

An investigation has been initiated, and further details are awaited regarding the incident. (ANI)

