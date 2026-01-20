Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) lauded the recent deals signed between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying that the defence agreement "was the most important". Gaur also highlighted that the warm welcome given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was indicative of a closeness between the two leaders and, subsequently, between the two countries.

The key agreements on defence production, space cooperation and investment were signed during the visit.

Speaking to ANI in Jammu, Gaur said on Monday, "The visit of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the warm welcome accorded to him by our Prime Minister, who went to receive him at the airport, shows the closeness between the two leaders and also the closeness between India and the UAE, particularly. Many agreements have been signed, the most important being the one on defence production."

"The agreement between the Indian National Space Authorisation Program and the UAE space agencies. This is for the commercialisation and utilisation of space. New launch pads will be made from where commercial launches can take place...The development of the Special Investment Region in Dholera, Gujarat, is also a very positive development," he added.

On Monday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded his three-hour visit to New Delhi during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sealed key agreements to enhance cooperation between Abu Dhabi and New Delhi.

During the visit, India and the UAE signed a Letter of Intent on investment cooperation between the Government of Gujarat and the UAE Ministry of Investment for the development of the Dholera Special Investment Region.

The envisioned partnership includes the creation of strategic infrastructure, such as an international airport, a greenfield port, a smart urban township, railway connectivity, energy infrastructure, and aviation training and aircraft maintenance facilities.

Both sides also agreed to work towards establishing a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework Agreement, aimed at expanding defence cooperation in areas including defence industrial collaboration, advanced technologies, training and education, special operations, cyber security, counter-terrorism and interoperability.

Additionally, India and the UAE agreed to double bilateral trade to over USD 200 billion by 2032, with a focus on linking MSMEs, promoting new markets and leveraging initiatives such as Bharat Mart, the Virtual Trade Corridor and Bharat-Africa Setu.

The two sides also agreed to promote bilateral civil nuclear cooperation, building on opportunities created by India's SHANTI Act 2025. Cooperation will cover advanced nuclear technologies, including large reactors and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), as well as nuclear safety, operations and maintenance. (ANI)

