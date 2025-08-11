Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday criticised the INDIA bloc's proposed march from Parliament to the Election Commission's office to protest of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi, who is leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

On INDIA bloc MPs to march from Parliament to the Election Commission today, Ghosh told ANI, "The oppostion leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have no work... All the complaints they (Opposition) are making against the Election Commission are proving to be wrong... Their attempt to mislead people is not new; they have done this before..."

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament from Opposition parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to march from Makar Dwar in Parliament to the Election Commission office at Nirvachan Sadan on Monday.The march will begin at 11:30 AM and proceed via Transport Bhawan.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that no permission has been sought so far for the proposed march by the INDIA Bloc from Parliament to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.The day's proceedings will begin at 11 am with questions entered in a separate list to be asked and answers given. This will be followed by the laying of papers on the table by ministers from various departments, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Kirtivardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Sukanta Majumdar for Ministry of Education. (ANI)

