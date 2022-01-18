Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Two people were briefly detained by the police in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday after undocumented cash worth Rs 99,30,500 was found in their SUV, officials said.

The money has been seized by Income Tax officials, who were informed by the local police about the incident in the morning, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: Ensure Only Covaxin Is Given to 15-18 Group, Says Bharat Biotech.

"The two people who were in the SUV were detained for questioning. They could not produce any documents related to the cash. One of them was the driver while the other identified himself as a field manager of a Delhi-based private company," Verma told PTI.

The officer said the duo was released by the police after questioning and due procedures, even as the senior officials of the private company they worked for did not appear before the police till Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Semester Exams for Universities in Madhya Pradesh to Be Held in Offline Mode, Says Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav.

"The SUV (Toyota Fortuner) has been impounded," Verma said.

The police are further probing the matter, including any link of the cash with the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi goes to polls on February 10. Election results will be out on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)