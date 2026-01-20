Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday carried out a major demolition drive against illegal constructions in the Vatva Extension area of the city, targeting encroachments around a lake near the Vatva police station.

According to Zone-6 Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhagirath T Gadhvi, the operation focused on removing unauthorised residential structures and commercial shops built around the lake. He said approximately 450 illegal constructions were identified, and action was initiated to clear them.

A large police deployment was made to ensure the smooth conduct of the drive. The security arrangement included one DCP, one ACP, 11 Police Inspectors, 21 Police Sub-Inspectors, and more than 350 police personnel. Drone surveillance was also used to monitor the situation and maintain law and order during the operation.

DCP Gadhvi said that the demolition process remained peaceful, with no resistance reported. He added that police officials maintained direct communication with the affected people, which helped prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier, the Gujarat government is prioritising modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop Gujarat's cities as smart urban centres. Following the establishment of the AI Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar, efforts are underway to strengthen citizen service delivery by integrating advanced technology into state administration.

Moving forward in this approach, a key pilot project has been initiated in the expanding Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area, aiming to address problems caused by stray cattle.Stray cows often lead to traffic-related issues in Ahmedabad.

Currently, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation teams capture photographs of stray cattle in different areas through CCTV and identify them through microchips and RFID tags. Since officials carry out this process manually, it consumes considerable time and effort, according to an official release.T

o resolve this, the administration has begun introducing AI-based solutions to speed up identification and reduce the time and effort involved. The AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City in Gandhinagar has assigned an agency to develop an AI model. The agency has proposed solutions based on a deep learning model and will soon present the developed model before the steering committee. This model will integrate images captured through CCTV cameras to identify cows and trace their owners in real time. (ANI)

