Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, a fire official said.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said. PTI

