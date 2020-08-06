Chandigarh, August 6: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred in Haryana early on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to details by the NCS, the earthquake tremors were felt at 1:50 am today. The epicentre of the quake was not known. According to reports, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on June 24, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana, the National Centre for Seismology said. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed that the quake occurred at 12:58 pm at a depth of 5 km. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, due to the earthquake. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR Are Due to Release of Strain Energy; What Is Strain Energy? Here’s All You Need to Know.

Here's the tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred in Rohtak, Haryana at 1:50 am today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Before this, on June 19, an earthquake of magnitude 2.3 had struck parts of Haryana. Apart from Haryana, the Delhi-NCR region witnessed 18 earthquakes of which eight have taken place in Rohtak in Haryana, reports said. On May 29, Haryana witnessed twin earthquakes, the tremors of which were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas. The first quake of 4.5 magnitude was recorded in Rohtak, while the second one hit moments later at about 10 pm.

According to a study by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology under the Department of Science and Technology, the eastern most part of the country has found that the area is generating moderate earthquakes at two different depths. Low magnitude earthquakes are concentrated at 1-15 km depth, and slightly higher than 4.0 magnitude earthquakes are mostly generated from 25-35 km depth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).