Wreckage of the London-bound Air India flight which crashed on 12 June 2025, in Ahmedabad (File Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): The total number of DNA sample matches in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash reached to 80, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, with 33 bodies handed over respectfully to the relatives, officials said.

The update came during a media briefing by Dr Rajneesh Patel, Additional Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, at 10:15 pm.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed into the hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The state government and hospital authorities continued their efforts to identify the deceased through DNA testing.

"The total number of DNA sample matches has reached 80, out of which 33 bodies have been handed over respectfully to the relatives," said Dr Rajneesh Patel.

He added that the relatives of two more victims were expected to arrive Monday night, while 13 families were scheduled to collect the bodies on Tuesday. For 21 victims, family members would take the bodies after further consultations.

In the case of 11 victims, their relatives were also among the crash victims, and the bodies would be released once the remaining DNA matches were completed.

So far, the bodies of victims have been returned to families in several regions, as 12 victims from Ahmedabad, five from Baroda, four from Mehsana, four from Anand, two from Kheda, two from Bharuch, one from Udaipur, one from Jodhpur, one from Botad and the last one from Aravalli.

Dr Patel highlighted that the state government had assigned a special team for each deceased person's family, consisting of a senior officer, a police official, and a professional counsellor.

These teams were responsible for supporting the families emotionally and logistically through the identification and handover process.

As the identification process continued, authorities assured that each body would be handed over with full respect and dignity.

The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people onboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. At least 33 people, including local residents on the ground and MBBS students, have also died till today as the plane rammed into the doctor's hostel after the crash. (ANI)

