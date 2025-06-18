Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 18 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Air India plane crash on June 12 which claimed the lives of 241 people, the Ahmedabad Police on Wednesday said that a green corridor was established to allow ambulances swift and unhindered access, while ground rescue operations were immediately launched.

Speaking about the days following the incident, Ahmedabad Police Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Jaipal S Rathore said, "After the Air India plane crash on June 12, Ahmedabad Police acted promptly, reaching the crash site along with senior officials, including the Joint Commissioner and members of the Commissionerate amongst others."

"A green corridor was quickly established to ensure ambulances could operate without delay. Rescue operations were launched on the ground, and police coordinated with emergency and medical teams to begin the process of handling casualties," said the JCP.

He further said that in a structured and sensitive approach to the recovery operation, police formed 75 specialised teams tasked with receiving mortal remains, facilitating post-mortem procedures, and collecting DNA samples.

"Rescue work began and a green corridor was created for ambulances. All arrangements were done, along with police officials, 75 teams were created so that as and when the bodies arrived, they could be sent for post mortem investigations and DNA sampling," said Rathore.

He added, "DNA matching operations began on June 14, after which authorities started handing over the remains to the relatives. All foreign nationals, especially those from UK, Portugal, Canada, their relatives are being informed after the post-mortem and DNA process is completed and the mortal remains are being handed over to them after their arrival."

Meanwhile, DNA samples of 190 victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad have matched with their family members, and the bodies of 157 victims have been handed over, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi confirmed on Wednesday.

Joshi said that of the 190 matched DNA samples, 123 are of Indian nationals and 27 are from the United Kingdom.

He added that the DNA of a Canadian citizen has also been matched.Addressing a media briefing, Joshi said, "... Till 1045 hours today, 190 DNA samples have matched. Mortal remains of 157 deceased have been handed over to their families... Of the 190 DNA samples that have matched, 123 are Indians, 7 are Portuguese, 27 are from the UK, four are non-passengers, and one person is from Canada."

He confirmed that the lone survivor in the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, has been discharged and sent back home with his family.

"Lone survivor Vishwas has been discharged and sent back home with his family," he added.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday announced that 184 DNA samples have been matched so far after the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sanghavi wrote, "Air India crash update: As of 8 am, 184 DNA samples have been matched."

DNA testing is being conducted by forensic teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

The crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

