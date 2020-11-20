Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) As many as 327 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 46,595, an official from the state health department said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 305 infections, while 22 were detected in the rural parts of the district, the official said.

Also Read | Night Curfew to be Imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam Districts as COVID-19 Cases Rise, Check Timings Here.

At least 270 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district, while three died of the infection in the city during the day, he said.

With this, the number of recoveries has risen to 41,286 and the toll reached 1,955, he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan to Impose Section 144 From November 21 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in The State.

In a bid to contain the viral spread, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to impose a 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad city, from 9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

Starting November 23, a daily night curfew will come into force in the city, which would begin at 9 pm and end at 6 am the next day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)