Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 175 to 33,553 on Saturday, Gujarat health department said.

With three fatalities, the toll in the district went up to 1,770, it said.

A total of 151 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 27,557.

Of the 175 new cases, Ahmedabad city added 153 patients while 22 cases were reported from rural areas, the department said.

All three deaths were reported from the city.

