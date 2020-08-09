Ahmedabad, Aug 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district reached 27,898 on Sunday with addition of 153 new cases, the Gujarat health department said.

With three deaths in the day, the toll mounted to 1,633, it said.

A total of 106 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the district to 22,499.

138 of the 153 fresh cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while 15 cases were found in rural areas, as per the department.

All three fatalities were reported from the city. PTI

