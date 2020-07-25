Ahmedabad, Jul 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district in Gujarat mounted by 180 to 25,529 on Saturday, state health department said.

With four more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,572.

A total of 170 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases in the district to 20,203, an official release said.

Out of 180 new cases, 162 were reported from Ahmedabad city and the rest 18 from rural areas, it stated.

All four deaths were reported from the city areas, the release added.

