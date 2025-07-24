New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane, with around 160 passengers onboard, aborted takeoff due to a technical snag at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening, according to a source.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew of one of our flights from Delhi elected to reject takeoff prioritising safety following a minor technical issue.

The source said that the pilot decided to abort takeoff as there was a glitch with the screens displaying the speed parameters in the cockpit.

The spokesperson said that passengers were deboarded and accommodated in an alternative aircraft, which has departed for Mumbai.

"We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains paramount in all our operations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

