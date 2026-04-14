Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday cautioned voters against supporting the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, claiming that a victory for the opposition here would reverse a century of social and economic progress in the state.

While campaigning across the constituency to seek votes, the DMK president emphasised that the electorate understands the risks of a power shift.

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CM Stalin remarked, "Do not vote for the so-called 'double engine' government. A vote for AIADMK is a vote for BJP. Such a vote would push Tamil Nadu back by 100 years. The people of Tamil Nadu understand this well."

"Let me repeat, this election is a democratic battle between the Tamil Nadu front and the Delhi front. Beyond political differences, I urge everyone to support the secular progressive alliance led by the DMK to protect our mother Tamil Nadu, he added.

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The Chief Minister framed the delimitation issue as a battle for the state's future representation.

He added, "It was the Government of India that introduced the family planning policy. As advised, southern states like Tamil Nadu adopted population control and progressed towards prosperity. But now, what the present Central Government is attempting to do is to punish us for controlling population and moving towards development. They are planning to bring a law in the upcoming Parliamentary session as part of this conspiracy."

The DMK president emphasised that the state's significance goes beyond its geographical boundaries and said, "Tamil Nadu should not be seen merely as a state or a piece of land. It represents the emotions and the collective voice of eight crore people. We must not remain silent when attempts are made to suppress the voice of Tamil Nadu."

"We not only provide what minorities need, but we also stand as a protective shield wherever injustice occurs. That is the DMK and this Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin," he added.

The DMK president recalled the legal challenges faced by his party during the anti-CAA movement and said, "When the Citizenship Amendment Act was introduced, we went street by street collecting signatures from the people of Tamil Nadu, highlighting the injustice against our Muslim brothers and sisters, and ensuring their protection."

He further mentioned, "We also organised a massive protest march under my leadership. For that, FIRs were filed against me and 8,000 others. Do you know who did that? It was Edappadi Palaniswami, who changes colours like a chameleon."

Highlighting the shifting stance of the opposition leader, the CM claimed, "What else did the AIADMK do? They supported the CAA. Had they opposed it in the parliament, the law would not have passed. Not only did they support it, but Edappadi Palaniswami also arrogantly asked who had been affected by the law. When minorities began responding to his betrayal, he staged a drama during the last Parliamentary elections by pretending to distance himself from the BJP. He later claimed it was due to alliance compulsions that AIADMK supported the law."

CM noted that the opposition's strategy has failed to resonate with the masses and further added that, "Everyone knows why a wolf howls. That is why the people punished him with repeated defeats, even giving him the title of 'ten-time loser." Yet, he has not learned and is again carrying the BJP on his shoulders."

BJP is contesting with the AIADMK in the National Democratic Alliance on 27 seats.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)