Coimbatore (TN), Apr 27 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team probing the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case questioned P B Sajeevan, an AIADMK functionary and furniture dealer, for the second day on Wednesday.

The team led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar had questioned him on Tuesday with regard to the case that happened on April 24, 2017.

Sajeevan was looking after the furnishing works of wood items at the Kodanad bungalow, which belonged to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who was using it as her summer retreat.

Some articles had gone missing and the watchman there was found murdered after thieves allegedly broke into it. Later, a driver at the estate, Kanagaraj, also died in an accident among others.

The police team had questioned former AIADMK MLA V C Arukutty on April 15, AIADMK functionary 'Anubhav' Ravi on April 18 in the city and V K Sasikala, close aide of Jayalalithaa, on April 21 in Chennai.

