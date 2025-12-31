New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with district secretaries to discuss election preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, chaired the meeting at party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.

Former Minister and AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar said, "The session focused on election-related preparations for the 2026 Assembly polls. It was an internal party meeting. We cannot disclose discussions held inside to the public."

Meanwhile, AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami recently concluded 'Makkalai Kappom, Thamilagathai Meettpoam' (Protect People, Save Tamil Nadu), a yatra that blamed the DMK for failures. Both alliance partners highlighted key schemes to court voters.

AIADMK's 3-month, 12,000-km yatra covered all 234 constituencies in 175 meetings. Edappadi K Palaniswami vowed, "We'll protect people, save Tamil Nadu."

AIADMK ally, the BJP has also targeted DMK with its "Thamilagam Thalai Nimir Thamilanin Payanam (A Tamilian's Journey of Pride) initiative, beginning in October 2025, which featured several public meetings, interactions, and bike rallies.

Led by BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, the statewide Yatra, which will conclude in January 2026, highlighted the DMK government's alleged misgovernance and graft.

Union Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tamil Nadu in January. His two-day proposed visit will include meetings with party leaders. He will also hold a public meeting and a meeting with office bearers to review the poll preparation, party sources told ANI.

Union Minister and BJP election in-charge Piyush Goyal visited Tamil Nadu earlier this month, assessing preparation with allies. Co-incharges Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol also visited the state. The BJP is testing mobilisation as seat-sharing talks surge.

The BJP-AIADMK alliance face criticism from the DMK with Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the centre of watering down MNREGA by ushering in the VB-G RAM G act.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The BJP government has weakened the 100-day employment scheme, which benefited women the most; 86 per cent of beneficiaries were women. This is anti-women governance, supported shamefully by opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu. Despite such obstacles, we continue to create achievements that the nation looks up to. I say with pride: no government has empowered women like the Dravidian Model government. This is only the beginning. Dravidian Model 2.0 will expand these schemes further."

The State is likely to undergo the Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. (ANI)

