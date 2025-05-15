Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Thursday strongly criticised the Congress party, accusing it of selective patriotism and undermining India's global standing by questioning the Centre's actions against Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan said, "Congress, which doesn't have the spine to make a statement against Turkey, is now talking about the actions of the Defence Minister and about the actions of the Prime Minister."

Also Read | Nuclear Leak Occurred at Kirana Hills? IAEA Rejects Claims of Nuclear Radiation Leakage in Pakistan Amid India's Operation Sindoor.

He also pointed to international appreciation, including remarks from the Pentagon, for India's measured military response. He referred to India's recent retaliatory strikes on Pakistan following ceasefire violations and terror activity, highlighting that the Pentagon acknowledged India's response as measured and professional.

"The Pentagon official is praising India's action against Pakistan. Not even one civilian was killed in the retaliation, whereas in India, precious civilian lives were lost in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Also Read | Operation Nader: 3 JeM Terrorists Gunned Down in Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

Calling for national unity, Sathyan said, "Isn't it a shame rather than staying united, they're trying to pick nuances of these interactions where India's pride is now in the entire globe. This is the time to stay united; that is what patriotism means. It seems like Congress has got selective patriotism. So whenever there is a victory for India, they come and join the bandwagon to celebrate, but they pick and choose some political narratives which can lead to division in the name of caste, creed and religion."

The AIADMK leader further criticised the opposition party for seeking a joint parliamentary statement to question the government's actions on national security. "Congress should feel ashamed of themselves.. Instead of supporting measures that have brought India global recognition, they are trying to politicise it," he added.

Earlier today, BJP leader Nalin Kohli slammed Congress over its announcement to hold 'Jai Hind' rallies, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the role of the United States in announcing a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan. Kohli said that the opposition party had a habit of asking questions but "runs away" when asked to respond to them.

The BJP leader further criticised Congress and its leadership for "not believing" the Indian armed forces. Accusing Congress of indulging in politics, he said that the opposition party had questioned surgical strikes earlier, demanding evidence, and they were doing it again.

Congress has announced that it will hold 'Jai Hind' rallies in various states to ask questions to the government regarding the chain of events leading to the "ceasefire" between Indian and Pakistan, which was announced by US President Donald Trump first.

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused the BJP of politicising 'Operation Sindoor' and said there are reports that PM Modi will meet Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states over Operation Sindoor and India's effective response to subsequent Pakistan aggression.

"Politicisation of Operation Sindoor is wrong. We have never politicised the issues of security. We have this information that PM Modi will meet the NDA Chief Ministers on May 25. What is the mistake of the CMs of Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, HP, Punjab, J&K? What is this if not politicisation? On one hand, PM Modi is not answering serious questions, not attending all-party meetings and on the other hand, he is having meetings with NDA CMs..." he said while addressing a press briefing.

Ramesh also accused the government of being silent over the remarks of United States leaders about brokering an agreement for stopping military action and firing between India and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)