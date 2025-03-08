Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) The AIADMK never had a history of yearning for an electoral alliance with any party, its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted on Saturday and reiterated that poll ties would be discussed only six months from now.

As far as the AIADMK was concerned, it was a strong party, he said. "Never in the history of AIADMK, the party had longed for a poll pact with a particular party," Palaniswami told reporters here.

When a media person sought his comments on BJP state chief K Annamalai claiming that political leaders in Tamil Nadu were now eager to forge poll ties with the BJP, Palaniswami shot back saying, "Did he mention AIADMK?"

"Don't speak wrongly. He did not mention AIADMK's name. Avoid slanderous remark," a visibly annoyed Palaniswami said.

He further said, "I had clearly stated recently that electoral alliances would be discussed only after six months. This still holds good," the former Chief Minister stressed.

On March 7, while speaking to reporters in Coimbatore Annamalai had said without naming any party that the BJP which was once regarded as a 'political untouchable' and a 'NOTA party' was now being sought after for an alliance for the 2026 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, in Coimbatore Annamalai on Saturday clarified that he did not refer to the AIADMK when he made the remarks the previous day.

Speaking to reporters today Annamalai said, "media wants a topic to discuss what I and Annan (elder brother) Edappadi said. Did I mention AIADMK's name? Was this not what Annan Edappadi pointed out today?"

