Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami attacked the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the Cauvery water issue and urged them to initiate legal procedures to ensure that the state receives its share of water.

The AIADMK leader also condemned Karnataka Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiahs remark to not release even a drop of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, even if the Government of India insists.

Taking to his social media handle, Palaniswami posted on X, "Karnataka Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a remark that he shall not provide even a drop of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, even if the Government of India insists. This outrageous remark has added fuel to the already fuming fire and deserves the utmost condemnation."

"As we approach summer, our state may be facing an acute water scarcity situation. Hence, I urge the Chief Minister of this inefficient government, @arivalayamgovernment @MK Stalin, to wake up, oppose his alliance partner, and immediately initiate legal procedures to ensure that TN receives its due share of water," read the post.

This comes a day after the Karnataka Government said that it will not be in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu even if the Centre asks it to do so.

Karnataka Chief Minister made these remarks on Tuesday after the BJP held a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park against the shortage of water in the state capital.

Denying allegations by the BJP that the Karnataka government is releasing water from the Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said, "That's all lie what BJP is saying, we can release water only if we have water. That's a lie. When we don't have water to release, we don't even give a single drop of water to Tamil Nadu or any others. Even Tamil Nadu didn't ask for water."

Siddaramaiah further said that his state will not be releasing water to Tamil Nadu even if the Center directs it to do so.

"We don't have water to release. There is no question of releasing water. Even if Tamil Nadu asks or the Center tells us to release (water) we'll not release. We will not give water to whoever it may be," the Chief Minister said.

Amid the water crisis in the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has prohibited the use of drinking water in swimming pools.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the central government for notifying the rules for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019. The AIADMK leader called it a 'huge historical blunder.'

The AIADMK leader alleged that this has been carried out for 'electoral gains' and 'divide the people'.

"The central government has made a huge historical blunder by this notification. AIADMK will never allow this Amendment Act. I would like to inform you that AIADMK will fight democratically along with the people of the country against this," Palaniswami said. (ANI)

