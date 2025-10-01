New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday launched a Model Curriculum for Minor Degree in Defence Technology for undergraduate engineering and technology programmes, in a bid to strengthen indigenous capabilities and create a skilled workforce for the defence sector.

The curriculum was unveiled by AICTE Chairman T.G. Sitharam in the presence of Member Secretary Shyama Rath, Aeronautical Society of India President and Chairman of the Curriculum Committee G. Satheesh Reddy, and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) President Rajinder Singh Bhatia, along with senior officials and representatives from the defence sector.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sitharam said, "India is undergoing a significant transformation in the defence sector, fueled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and rapid technological advancements. In this evolving landscape, nurturing a pool of skilled, innovative, and passionate talent in defence technologies is critical to strengthening our national security and advancing indigenous capabilities."

He noted that the programme is designed to give students specialised knowledge in aeronautical systems, naval technologies, weapon systems, cybersecurity, and advanced materials, while aligning with the evolving needs of the Armed Forces, DRDO and the defence manufacturing industry.

G Satheesh Reddy, who chaired the committee that drafted the curriculum, said it was prepared after extensive consultations with stakeholders from the Armed Forces, industry, DRDO and academia. "It strikes a balance between the country's defence needs and available possibilities. This Minor Degree programme also includes field visits, seminars, and practical exposure to strengthen student learning," he added.

Echoing industry concerns, SIDM President Rajinder Singh Bhatia said the absence of industry-ready manpower has long hindered defence production. "This initiative will bridge the gap by offering specialized courses on defence technology and manufacturing processes, which so far have been limited in higher education," he noted.

AICTE said the launch reaffirms its commitment to integrate national priorities with higher education and prepare the next generation of engineers to meet the complex demands of the defence sector, paving the way for a self-reliant and technologically advanced India. (ANI)

