Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 25 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen medical care, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar made history on Thursday with the successful induction of drone services for providing superior medical deliveries in Odisha.

The drone took off from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Community Health Centre (CHC) Tangi, carrying the essential blood supplies weighing around 2kg for a pregnant woman at CHC, which was around 70 KM away from AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest Is French President Emmanuel Macron, Check List of Chief Guests Who Visited India in the Last 5 Years.

Speaking to ANI, "AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director, Ashutosh Biswas, says, "AIIMS Bhubaneswar has made history in India after utilising drone services for superior medical deliveries in Odisha."

"After the successful experiment of drone services, today, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started drone services for medical deliveries, which include multiple health products like vaccines, essential drugs, blood units, diagnostic and samples on regular practice as needed. The drone took off from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to CHC Tangi, carrying essential blood supplies of around 2 kg for a pregnant woman," Biswas added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Hold Roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur (Watch Video).

Further, Biswas highlighted "the pivotal role that drone services can play during natural disasters, overcoming geographical barriers and ensuring timely delivery of critical medical supplies to remote areas. It's a game changer in the field of medical services." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)