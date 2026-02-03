Zanzibar [Tanzania], February 3 (ANI): The fourth edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania was held in Zanzibar from February 2.

Both countries reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and discussed a broad range of areas for further collaboration, including military training, service-to-service cooperation, maritime security and defence industry collaboration, the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Viral Video From Singapore: 'Smooth Criminal' Traffic Marshal Devon Woon Is Back.

As per the statement, the two sides also explored new avenues such as counter-terrorism, peacekeeping training, and capacity building in niche areas, including Electronic Warfare (EW), Cyber, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a view to further strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Military medicine was identified as a potential new area for cooperation. In addition, both sides agreed to initiate cooperation between their Air Forces, complementing the existing cooperation between the two Navies and Armies.

Also Read | 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85': Netflix's Animated Prequel Series To Release on THIS Date (Watch Teaser).

The statement said that the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (Defence Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and comprised senior officials from the Department of Defence and the Indian Defence Forces.

The Tanzanian delegation was led by Ibrahim Mhona, Chief of Operations and Training, TPDF. The High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, also attended the meeting.

India and Tanzania share a close, warm, and strategic partnership. Defence cooperation between the two countries is guided by a five-year roadmap. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)