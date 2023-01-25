New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Constitution of committee at AIIMS Delhi to suggest reforms in the pattern of teaching, training and evaluation of the final year MBBS students and submit its report to Dean for approval and implementation, informed a press release by the AIIMS Office of Director.

The note addressed by AIIMS Director Professor M Srinivas pointed out that some students are more interested in 'coaching classes' due to which their attendance is 'poor'.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2023 Full List: Check Names of Recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri on Eve of India’s 74th Republic Day.

"It has been found that the attendance of students in the lecture classes is poor. Rather, they are found more interested in coaching classes meant for the preparation for the PG entrance examination. Besides, in the last few years, the method of teaching and learning has changed significantly with a larger participation of online methods and simulation-based training," the release stated.

The Office of Directors further suggested that a committee is being constituted to suggest the required changes in the current format of teaching in a period of two months.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Ensure No Power Outage in the State on R-Day.

"There is a necessity to modify our current pattern of teaching, clinical training, and evaluation targeting long-term capacity building and develop a validated model for nationwide implementation. A committee is being constituted to suggest the required changes in the current format of teaching, clinical training and final year MBBS examination in a period of two months after due consultation with all stakeholders," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)