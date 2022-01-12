By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Tuesday released a book on the challenges being faced by medical practitioners in dealing with post-COVID clinical issues and their management.

During the launch, Dr Guleria explained the importance of the book titled "Post-COVID Clinical Issues and Management".

"If you look at COVID, I think COVID has been the biggest challenge of the century and in my mind, probably the biggest challenge AIIMS has faced in its existence. We had to really do so many things which we had never imagined that we would do and whether it be a challenge to clinicians. They have to rethink their management strategies and reappropriate spaces," he said.

He further said, "I think this is something that has been great learning for all of us. I'm very happy that they will come out with something which is beyond COVID, the post COVID because I think this is going to be a major medical challenge with the coming decades as far as patient care is concerned."

Dr Achal Kumar Srivastava, Professor- Department of Neurology and Dr Arvind, Associate Professor- Department of Medicine, AIIMS New Delhi, co-edited the book.

During a launch, Dr Achal explained the thought behind the book and why it is important.

"It was March-April 2021 when the first wave was almost fading and the second wave was starting and at that time we witnessed complications in Covid cases. There is no authentic literature on this particular subject. At that time everyone from cardiology to nephrology to dental was placed for COVID patients. Everyone was there. So I thought that I should come up with something which has everything into it, everything post COVID, not COVID, Post COVID rather."

Dr Arvind, Associate Professor- Department of Medicine, AIIMS New Delhi said that the book will bust myths in society about COVID-19.

Professor Naveet Wig, Chairman COVID Task Force, AIIMS Delhi said, "I really like to compliment both Dr Achal and Dr Arvind because of the way they have come up with a book and so fast, this actually represents the soul of COVID task force. So this is the soul and I compliment them and I congratulate them and all the authors and editors."

Commenting on the book, Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director, CSIR-IGIB, said, "Deaths and hospitalizations will pass, but the long term effect of the billions of people infected are going to be a major problem. We know very little about it. We are yet to find out what's going to happen with Omicron. This book is about the Delta variant." (ANI)

