Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): An AIIMS Rishikesh heli ambulance crash-landed in Kedarnath after the rear part of the helicopter was damaged.

Fortunately, all three passengers on board- a doctor, a pilot, and a medical staff member escaped unharmed.

Also Read | Agra: Wife Poisons Husband 3 Days After Marriage, Runs Away With Valuables; Gets Life Term for Murder and Theft.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "The helicopter crash-landed due to damage to its rear part. All three passengers are safe."

The exact cause of the damage is currently under investigation. Further details are awaited as this is a developing story. (ANI)

Also Read | HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Results Out at hpbose.org, Know How To Check Marks Online and via DigiLocker.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)