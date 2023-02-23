By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): With the aim of making learning more accessible, AIIMS is planning collaboration with institutions like IITs, IIMs, ISB, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said on Wednesday.

"Undersigned is glad to announce that institutional collaborations are being planned by AIIMS with institutions like IIT's, IMs, ISB (India School of Business), etc. for making inter-sectoral learning more accessible, and with corporations like McKinsey, BCG, Bain, etc. to provide students with some exposure to the world of management, something outside the routine medical education, patient care and research," the statement read.

The statement further added that 'Start-Up policy' for students is also intended to be drafted.

"Some active measures are also being planned to promote entrepreneurship in AIIMS actively. The 'Start-Up policy' for students is also intended to be drafted," it stated.

The statement further added, "To facilitate the conversation on this, a meeting is scheduled with the undersigned on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 AM in the committee room. Interested students and residents are requested to attend the meeting with the undersigned." (ANI)

