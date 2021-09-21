New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The nameplate and gate of the house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Ashoka Road in Delhi were vandalised on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and five members of the Hindu Sena have been arrested, police said.

AIMIM president Owaisi alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be held responsible for radicalisation of people.

Owaisi told reporters, "BJP is to be held responsible for the radicalisation of people. If an MP's house is attacked like this, what message does it convey? "

"I had come to meet Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Yadav. He is such a tall leader of Uttar Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

