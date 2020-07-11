Hyderabad, July 11 (PTI): AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he got his antigen and RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests done for COVID-19 and that antigen test result was negative.

He said the outcome of RT-PCR test would be known after 30 hours.

Also Read | Noida: Couple Found Dead Inside Room in Hoshiarpur Village, Child Found Crying Near Their Bodies.

Owaisiappealed to the people not to hesitate but get tested.

"Got my antigen & RT-PCR tests done for COVID-19 today. My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah (all praise is due to God alone)," the Lok Sabha member said.

Also Read | Cuddalore: Son of Ex-Bank Staffer, 2 Others Arrested For Running Fake SBI Branch in Panruti For Three Months.

"There are 30-odd centres in the south of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested!," he tweeted.

The two tests were conducted at differentplaces in the city.PTI SJR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)