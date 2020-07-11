Cuddalore, July 11: Tamil Nadu Police has busted a fraud bank running as a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Panruti in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. Three people have been arrested. Among them, one was the son of former bank employees, who was also the mastermind of the plan, India Today reported. Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Running Fake Karnataka Bank Branch, Video Released.

According to the report, Kamal Babu, son of former bank employees, came with an idea of duplicating SBI branch. The branch was open three months back. A website was also created in name of the Panruti Bazaar branch. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Employee Robs Rs 8.2 Lakh From ATM of Maduravoyal Branch He Was Posted at Three Years Ago, Arrested.

The incident came to light when an SBI customer noticed the newly-opened branch in Panruti and informed an existing branch in the town. The bank officials visit the duplicate branch and were shocked to see that entire setup looked exactly like a normal SBI bank.

A complaint was immediately lodged following which Babu and two others were arrested under sections 109, 473, 469, 484 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said they haven't received any complaints from customers and no transactions had taken place in the branch.

