Noida, July 11: In a tragic incident, a couple was found dead inside a room in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in Hoshiarpur village in Sector 51 of Noida. As soon as the incident was reported, Police team rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. Police informed that when they entered the room, a child was found crying near the dead bodies of the couple. According to details by Noida Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh, it appears to be a case of suicide.

Singh said the deceased couple were residents of Bihar and might have moved to Noida. "A child was found crying near their bodies. They are residents of Bihar & possibly moved to Noida due to family dispute", the official said. Singh added saying that the cops visited the site and it seems to be a case of suicide. "We have visited the spot, and prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. We are contacting the police station concerned in Bihar", Singh said. Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

We have visited the spot, and prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. We are contacting the police station concerned in Bihar: Noida Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh https://t.co/EczTbXN3p9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2020

In June, a similar incident was reported from Greater Noida where a 26-year-old woman was found dead at her residence. According to reports, the incident was reported from Sector Alpha following which a murder case was registered at the Beta 2 police station in this regard. A report by Hindustan Times, claims that the body of the decease was found at the staircase leading up to the roof of the house.

