Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI): Several Muslim organizations in Jaipur held a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday.

The protests were part of the nationwide movement of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to bring public awareness against the Waqf Act.

Other than AIMPLB, AIMIM leaders also joined the protests. AIMIM state president Jameel Khan said that their party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the bill in the parliament which is a clear message that the bill is against the Muslim community. He alleged that the bill is a conspiracy of the Union Government through which they want to snatch the Waqf properties.

"This Waqf Bill has been passed in the Parliament, against which our party has also protested. Our leader pointed out many changes in this bill and he has also torn this bill in the Parliament, which shows how dangerous it is for Muslims. This shows how dangerous this bill is for the Waqf properties and it is a well-planned conspiracy of the central government. This is a conspiracy to take over all the masjids, graveyards and Waqf properties by any means. This matter has now gone to the Supreme Court and our leader Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a petition regarding this", Jameel Khan told reporters.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi was part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which was formed to make necessary amendments in the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3 respectively. It was passed in both the Houses and later received the assent of the President after which it became a law. On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While the opposition has been protesting against the Waqf Act, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5. The initiative will tell the benefits of the Waqf act to the Muslim community people. (ANI)

