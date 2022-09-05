Jalna, Sep 5 (PTI) All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Monday expressed concern over what he said was interference in the working of madrasas in states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

The Constitution gives equal rights to all minorities and the action of the governments in UP and Assam was violative of these rights, he told reporters.

He said the UP government was carrying out a survey of madrasas while the ruling dispensation in Assam was demolishing these facilities citing various reasons, including alleged links with criminals etc of some functionaries.

"Interference in the working of madrasas and targeting them is against the fundamental rights of minorities. It is against the Constitution. The government cannot decide what type of education will be imparted in madrasas," Rahmani, who is on a tour of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, said.

Speaking on a writ petition filed in the court to end the practice of 'Talaq-e-Hasan', he said the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act 1937 deals with marriages and personal laws and there was no need for any interference in them.

'Talaq-e-Hasan' is a form of divorce in Muslims by which a man can divorce his wife by pronouncing talaq once every month over a three-month period.

He also said the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 enacted by the Narendra Modi government was against the Shariat. The Act has declared instant divorce (triple talaq) as illegal and void.

