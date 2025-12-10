New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), representing more than 12.40 lakh legitimate brick-and-mortar pharmacies across the country, has once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately shut down illegal e-pharmacies in the public interest and withdraw GSR 817 and GSR 220 notifications without delay.

AIOCD President JS Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal have cautioned that the sale of medicines--especially antibiotics--by illegal e-pharmacies and quick-commerce apps, without valid medical examinations, qualified doctors, or licences, has become a grave threat to national health security.

This comes after a media report revealed that some quick-commerce platforms are supplying prescription medicines without a medical examination through unknown and fraudulent "doctors."

AIOCD stated that it is not only a blatant violation of pharmacy and medical laws but is also massively increasing risks such as antibiotic resistance, wrong medications, and fake medical advice across the country.

They further alleged that the Illegal activities by e-pharmacies and quick-commerce platforms constitute a serious violation of the following laws: the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, the Pharmacy Act, the Telemedicine Guidelines, the Medical Ethics Regulations, and the NMC Code of Conduct.

AIOCD presented three key demands to the Prime Minister: 1. Immediate ban on all illegal e-pharmacies operating in India, including the unlawful sale of medicines through quick-commerce platforms--in compliance with the Hon'ble Delhi High Court order dated December 12, 2018: 2 Immediate withdrawal of GSR 817 and GSR 220 notifications, as these promote unregulated digital sale of medicines: Immediate protection of the public--especially children, women, senior citizens, and rural populations--from dangerous online medical practices.

AIOCD stated that in a large country like India, medicines must be sold only by licensed and qualified pharmacists. Illegal online practices are hollowing out the entire healthcare system and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

AIOCD also clarified that the organisation is committed to cooperating with the government at all levels. Still, that urgent action is essential to protect public safety, the integrity of India's healthcare system, and patients' interests. (ANI)

