Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 7 (ANI): Air Commodore Vivart Singh took over the command of Air Force Station Sulur in Coimbatore on Monday, according to an official statement.

Air Commodore Vivart Singh, who was commissioned as an Air Officer on June 1995, is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with over 4,000 hours of flying. He has a rich experience of flying multiple variants of fighter, transport and trainer aircraft.

Also Read | Nuh Anti-Encroachment Drive: Punjab and Haryana High Court Stays Demolition, Seeks Detail of Action.

Singh has commanded a premier fighter squadron and has held important staff appointments at Air Headquarters. He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

The Air Officer has contributed as a Test Pilot in the indigenous fighter project for the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

Also Read | 'Modi Ji... I Am a Bigger Fakir Than You', Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Takes Jibe at PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Earlier in July, Air Commodore Sagar Singh Rawat was handed over the command of Air Force Station Jammu by Air Commodore Gurjot Singh Bhullar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)