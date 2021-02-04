New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh will now have air connectivity from Bilaspur to New Delhi and the Raipur airport will be developed as a cargo hub, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

These decisions were taken at a meeting between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here, it said.

During the meeting, the chief minister reiterated his demand of providing air connectivity from Bilaspur to metropolitan cities under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), said the statement issued by Chhattisgarh Information Centre here.

“The Union minister immediately announced that Air India flights will run between Bilaspur and the national capital,” it said.

The issue of the airport and connectivity to Bilaspur was pending for a long time and Baghel had written many letters to the Union minister in this regard, the statement said.

"Accepting the chief minister's proposal of developing the Raipur airport as a cargo hub, the Union minister immediately issued instructions to the Chairman of Airports Authority of India to visit the site for inspection next week and take necessary steps in this regard," it said.

The chief minister also discussed starting air services from Ambikapur airport and connecting Jagdalpur airport to metropolitan cities, to which the Union minister replied in the affirmative, the statement said.

“Baghel also expressed his gratitude for the recent upgradation of Bilaspur Airport to 3C VFR category and green signal to air connectivity from Bilaspur to three cities -- Bhopal, Prayagraj and Jabalpur,” it said.

