New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Air India has entered into an interline partnership with Alaska Airlines.

The partnership will allow Air India customers to "avail seamless connections from New York JFK, Newark-New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and Vancouver gateways to and from 32 destinations in the USA, Mexico, and Canada on Alaska Airline's network", according to a release.

Also Read | Aizawl West III Election 2023: MNF Fields K LALSAWMVELA to Take on Congress President LALSAWTA in Mizoram Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

An interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline. When selling an interline ticket, the operating airlines' own flight numbers are used.

The release said the scope of the partnership includes bilateral interlining which allows both the airlines to sell tickets on each other's network.

Also Read | Mizoram Will Be First State To Bring Congress Back To Power in Northeast India, Says Shashi Tharoor.

"The two airlines have also entered a Special Prorate Agreement, which allows Air India to file 'through fares' on routes covering Alaska Airlines' network," it added.

This arrangement means that a passenger can have a single fare for a single ticket covering all destinations in an itinerary.

Tata Group-owned Air India is expanding its presence in both domestic and international networks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)