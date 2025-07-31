New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The passengers of Air India flight AI2017, scheduled to fly from Delhi to London on Thursday, experienced an unexpected delay after the aircraft aborted the takeoff and returned to the bay following a suspected technical issue.

According to a statement issued by an Air India spokesperson, the cockpit crew made the decision to discontinue the take-off run in accordance with standard operating procedures.

"Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on 31 July returned to bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks. An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain the top priority," the Air India spokesperson said.

The airline has confirmed that efforts are underway to dispatch another aircraft to ensure that the affected passengers reach their destination with minimum further delay.

Ground staff have been mobilised to provide assistance and support to those impacted. (ANI)

