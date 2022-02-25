New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The government of India has approved the appointment of Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran as the new commander of the Indian Air Force's Western Command headquartered in Delhi.

He will assume office on March 1. The WAC is the sword arm of the IAF and takes care of both Pakistan and China borders in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The area of responsibility of the WAC extends from Ladakh in the north to Bikaner in Rajasthan and is headquartered in the national capital.

Air Marshal Prabhakaran was commissioned in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot on December 22, 1983.

He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College Wellington and National Defence College in New Delhi. (ANI)

