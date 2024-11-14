New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, doctors here said its effect was not only limited to physical health but also extended to cognitive wellbeing, affecting mood and emotional resilience.

A day after Delhi's air quality plunged to the 'severe' category, healthcare providers suggested that people curtail outdoor activity, stay hydrated, wear N95 masks while stepping and use air purifiers indoors.

Dr Arunesh Kumar a senior consultant on respiratory medicine at Paras Health, Gurugram, said one needs to limit outdoor activities, especially during early mornings and late evenings when air quality is typically poor, to protect the body from the impact of pollution post-festive season.

"If going outside is necessary, wearing an N95 mask can help filter harmful particles. Indoors, using a HEPA air purifier is recommended as it can significantly reduce particulate matter.

"Additionally, keeping indoor plants like aloe vera and snake plant help improve air quality naturally. Staying hydrated is crucial as it assists in clearing respiratory passages while saline nasal sprays can provide relief from nasal irritations," the doctor said.

With the rising air pollution levels, especially in urban areas, its effects go beyond physical health concerns.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, the founder-director and a senior psychiatrist at Manasthali, a mental health and wellness services organization, said, "As we are exposed to harmful pollutants such as PM2.5 and toxic chemicals, we have become more prone to mental health challenges, including heightened anxiety, stress, and even depression."

"The impact of air pollution is not limited to our lungs or heart. It extends to our cognitive well-being, affecting mood, focus, and emotional resilience," she said.

"By prioritising cleaner air and environmental health, we not only protect our bodies but also promote mental wellness, creating a more balanced and healthier urban lifestyle," Dr Kapoor added.

Aman Puri, the founder of Steadfast Nutrition, said a healthy, balanced meal can act as the best defence against these pollutants.

Vitamins, antioxidants and specific dietary supplements with anti-inflammatory and beneficial metabolic properties that afre characteristic of the Mediterranean diet have been associated with improved respiratory function in numerous studies, including those involving COPD patients, he said.

"These have been shown to be important in both prevention and treatment. Additionally, they have beneficial effects against systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and potential immune system support, thus making them a potential option for the treatment of some COPD patients," Puri added.

According to doctors people with compromised immunity and allergic issues are prone to acute respiratory problems.

Dr Vivek Srivastava, senior vice president (Innovation-Business Strategy and Scientific Affairs) at Zeon Lifesciences Pvt Ltd said it is important to consider making dietary recommendations and consider the role of appropriate supplementation for at-risk individuals.

"Novel approaches to the mitigation of global chronic respiratory disease burden are urgently required. There is increasing evidence to suggest that carotenoids, vitamin D and E help protect against pollution damage such as asthma, COPD and lung cancer initiation," he added.

