New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): As the Air Quality Index (AQI) Delhi climbed above 300 mark at several parts of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal called out Bharaiya Janta Party saying that air pollution was never his bad during AAP regime at this time of year.

Taking to X, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Air pollution was never this bad during AAP regime at this time of the year."

In his post, Kejriwal attached a video by a media channel highlighting the increased pollution in the national capital.

As of 1 pm, a high AQI of 382 was recorded by the CPCB on Thursday from Punjabi Bagh. An AQI of 283 was recorded at Anand Vihar, 331 at Ashok Vihar (Very Poor), 307 at RK Puram (Very Poor) and 298 at Bawana

Earlier in the day, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the AQI had peaked at 500, "Four engine BJP government AQI reached beyond 500 Delhi has never had so much pollution in this season. The four-engine government has ruined Delhi in every area."

He further claimed that the official CPCB data was being shown as far less than what the actual Data was and this was a fraud on the people.

"Fraud being played with Delhi people Weather App tells AQI 500 Government AQI showing different data," he said.

Delhi's leader of Opposition Atishi also blamed the BJP claiming that Pollution levels were touching alarming highs.

"AQI has never been so high in May. CPCB's own data shows that from 2022-2024, AQI on May 15 never exceeded 243. Today AQI is at 500 Will BJP take responsibility for the worsening air pollution in Delhi? Where is Delhi's Environment Minister @mssirsa," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa along with South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, visited the Okhla landfill site on Thursday.

Speaking on the situation of landfills in the country, Sirsa stated that the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta was working on it and assured that by October 2025, 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage would be removed.

"Just as dinosaurs became extinct, these landfills are also disappearing from the country. This is PM Modi's vision; which CM Rekha Gupta is working on. By October 2025, we will remove 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage from here. After that, this mountain will almost disappear," Sirsa told ANI. (ANI)

