New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday decided to watch the situation for a day or more before invoking stricter curbs under Stage III of the Centre's air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, as forecasts suggested that the situation may improve.

"Delhi's 24 hourly running average Air Quality Index (AQI) steadily rose from 374 at 9AM and crossed the 400 mark clocking 409 at 4 pm," as per a press release by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Six Rescued After Blaze Erupts in Building in Shahdara Area.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

"Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee for GRAP called on an emergency meeting today and took stock of the current air quality scenario and forecast of meteorological conditions as well as the projected air quality index by IMD/ IITM, the release stated.

Also Read | Assam: Rare 'Golden Tiger' Spotted in Kaziranga National Park, State CMO Shares Video on X.

As per assessment of IMD/ IITM, the dispersion of air pollutants has been low because of dip in temperature, foggy conditions and local sources due to which a spurt in the average AQI of Delhi has been witnessed today, the CAQM said.

The Sub-Committee, however, while comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects, noted that as per the air quality forecasts by IMD/ IITM, Delhi's average AQI is likely to improve from today itself and is expected to be in 'Very Poor' category in the coming days, they said.

"Therefore, it was decided by the Sub-committee to monitor the situation further before considering invocation of stringent actions under Stage-III of GRAP. The ongoing preventive/ restrictive actions implemented under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP shall continue for the present and the Sub-Committee shall keep a close watch on the situation in the days to come for further decision," the CAQM said in the release.

Stage 3 curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.

The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 18, after the air quality improved in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)