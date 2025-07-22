Jamshedpur, Jul 22 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based regional airline IndiaOne Air on Tuesday said that one of its flights faced "a minor technical issue", following landing at Sonari Aerodrome here on July 20.

On Sunday, flight IOA 206, operated by a Cessna 208B aircraft, flying on the Kolkata–Jamshedpur sector, landed safely at Jamshedpur Airport at 4.09 pm, the company said in a statement.

All seven passengers on board were safely deplaned without any injury or distress, it said.

Following landing, the captain observed a minor technical issue, and as a precautionary measure, decided to shut down the aircraft at the southern edge of the paved turnpad near Runway 26, adhering to all standard safety procedures, the statement said.

The aircraft has since been inspected, found fully serviceable, and is currently operating scheduled flights as normal, it added.

