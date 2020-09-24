New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) General Secretary SG Mishra on Wednesday welcomed the passage of three bills related to labour laws but raised concerns over Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2020, which seeks to increase the threshold relating to layoffs and retrenchment in industrial establishments to 300 workers from 100 workers or more at present.

"Three labour bills -- The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security 2020 passed by Parliament will definitely benefit labourers of the unorganised sector who are more than 40 crores and makeup 95 per cent of the total workforce. It will now mandatory to give them appointment letter, identity card, and ESI and PF facility," Mishra told ANI.

"Some people are unhappy with the Industrial Relations Code 2020. Earlier, place, where 100 people were working permission, was required from the Labour Ministry if the owner wants to shut down the factory/establishment. This number has been increased to 300. The Ministry during reply said that he will talk to organisations and if the amendment is required then the government will amend it. This increase of 300 from 100 is not right," he said.

He said that the government focused on unorganised sector while drafting these Bills.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security 2020 were passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and also by Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

