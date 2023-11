New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The meeting took place amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra over the demand for reservation by the Maratha community and the hearing before the Election Commission on the claim over the NCP.

"Had a meaningful meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in Delhi, extending warm Diwali wishes. Grateful for the opportunity to pay a courtesy call and share festive joy," NCP working president Patel said on 'X'.

Pawar was accompanied by Patel and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare for the meeting.

In June, Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra with support of more than 40 of the NCP's total 53 MLAs and leaving his uncle and founder of the regional outfit Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar has since staked his claim to the party's name and election symbol, a case which is being heard by the Election Commission.

Ajit Pawar's meeting with the Union home minister came on a day when the Pawar family had a get together over a lunch in Pune.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar, his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule were present at the pre-Diwali family lunch that took place at the Pune residence of Prataprao Pawar, the veteran leader's younger brother.

Ajit Pawar reached the national capital from Pune.

Both Patel and Pawar left Shah's residence without speaking to the media. PTI SKU MNK

