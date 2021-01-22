Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, newly floated political parties Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal on Friday alleged that the BJP has failed to fulfil its "tall promises" made before the 2016 assembly polls.

At a press conference here, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi posed a few questions on topics such as imposition of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which the ALP alleged was aimed at giving citizenship to Bangladeshis in the state. Raijor Dal's working president Bhasco D Saikia said, of the 476 promises made by the saffron party in its vision document in 2016, only five have been fulfilled.

PM Modi will be arriving in Sivasagar district on Saturday to launch a special programme of the state government to distribute land 'patta' or land allotment certificates to over one lakh landless indigenous people.

"Prior to the last elections, the prime minister had said that all Bangladeshis in the state will have to pack their bags and go once the BJP comes to power but now they have laid out the red carpet for them and deprived the indigenous Assamese of their basic political, economic, linguistic and constitutional rights," the AJP president said.

The BJP had also promised to fulfil the clauses of the historic Assam Accord but it has failed to do so which is an "immense insult" to 860 martyrs of the Assam movement, he said.

The Assam Accord of 1985, which was signed following the Assam agitation, had assured of detecting, deleting and deporting illegal migrants by updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with March 24, 1971 as the cut off date, irrespective of religion.

Moreover, the committee set up for the implementation of clause 6 of the Assam Accord had submitted its report in February last year but the government is yet to announce any action on that, he said.

The clause promised constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the indigenous Assamese people.

With the intention of providing citizenship to Hindu Bengalis, the BJP did not play a positive role in the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was an effective instrument for the identification and deportation of foreigners from the state, Gogoi, the former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) general secretary, alleged.

The then home minister Rajnath Singh had promised that the Indo-Bangladesh border would be completely sealed but even now 52 km of the border remains open, the AJP president said. The party also hit out at the PM, saying that his government had failed to treat the annual floods of the northeastern state as a national problem.

Meanwhile, the Raijor Dal highlighted that of the 476 promises made by the BJP in the 2016 poll vision document, only five have been completely fulfilled and 46 partially met.

In 17 cases, totally opposite steps have been taken by the BJP-led government in the state, Saikia said.

"Having failed to keep its promises, the BJP is now resorting to ugly communal politics and its failure on all fronts have now made it vengeful," he said.

The Raijor Dal has prepared a document, researched under the guidance of its jailed president Akhil Gogoi, mentioning that 89.29 per cent promises made in the BJP's 2016 vision document have not been fulfilled.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora on Thursday had posed 24 questions to the prime minister, including imposition of CAA, failure of the BJP to deport Bangladeshis and protect the rights of the indigenous communitIes.

The CAA says that members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution in those countries will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)